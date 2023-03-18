Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Raises Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 7.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,678,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth approximately $311,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Paycom Software by 40.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAYC. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Paycom Software from $395.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Paycom Software Price Performance

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $297,813.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,562.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $276.94. The company had a trading volume of 644,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,809. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.82 and a twelve month high of $402.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $370.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

