Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Purchases Shares of 3,918 Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 3,417.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Stock Down 4.2 %

Air Lease stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.51. 797,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,611. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -31.75, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79. Air Lease Co. has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $47.00.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is -69.57%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Air Lease from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Air Lease in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

