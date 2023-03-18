Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Purchases New Stake in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Zeta Global by 626.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZETA traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,651,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,803. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.41.

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.45). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 47.25% and a negative return on equity of 248.74%. The firm had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZETA shares. B. Riley started coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Zeta Global from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Zeta Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zeta Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

In other news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 9,212 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $82,908.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,301,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,717,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 129,905 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $1,328,928.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,928,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,944,217.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 9,212 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $82,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,301,990 shares in the company, valued at $146,717,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 365,593 shares of company stock worth $3,797,452. 46.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

