Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 543.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,238,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,359,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,243,000 after purchasing an additional 943,731 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,813,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 975,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,578,000 after purchasing an additional 644,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,035,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,435,000 after purchasing an additional 592,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

NASDAQ IBKR traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.79. 1,903,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,375. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.18 and a 52-week high of $90.19. The firm has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.72.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.75 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $1,512,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,810,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,899,844.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,393,800. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Featured Articles

