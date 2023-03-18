Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys New Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Equitable by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equitable by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Equitable by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Equitable by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equitable news, CFO Robin M. Raju purchased 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,842.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Equitable Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on EQH. Raymond James began coverage on Equitable in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equitable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

EQH stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.46. 15,695,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,746,924. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.62 and its 200 day moving average is $29.83. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.35 and a 12-month high of $33.24.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

