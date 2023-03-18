Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) PT Raised to $30.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James cut Coterra Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Coterra Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of CTRA stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.19. The company had a trading volume of 36,604,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,636,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.67. Coterra Energy has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 44.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

