Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. lessened its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,735 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 121 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.0 %

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $487.05. 3,959,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030,241. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $492.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $492.19. The company has a market cap of $216.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,156 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

