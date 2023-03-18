Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,979 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. United Bank raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:COST opened at $487.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $492.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $492.19. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $574.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.16.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

