CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CorVel Stock Performance

Shares of CRVL stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $186.13. 214,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,760. CorVel has a 12 month low of $129.19 and a 12 month high of $192.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.73 and a beta of 1.06.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $179.39 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 33.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CorVel

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other CorVel news, VP Jennifer Yoss sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $281,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,224.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, VP Jennifer Yoss sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $281,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,224.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.27, for a total transaction of $340,899.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,654.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 61,205 shares of company stock worth $11,242,682 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in CorVel by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CorVel during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in CorVel during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in CorVel by 31.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.75% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

Featured Stories

