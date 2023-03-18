CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
CorVel Stock Performance
Shares of CRVL stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $186.13. 214,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,760. CorVel has a 12 month low of $129.19 and a 12 month high of $192.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.73 and a beta of 1.06.
CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $179.39 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 33.47%.
Insider Buying and Selling at CorVel
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in CorVel by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CorVel during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in CorVel during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in CorVel by 31.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.75% of the company’s stock.
CorVel Company Profile
Featured Stories
