Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by American National Bank

American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 4,300.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,413 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Corning were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after acquiring an additional 671,480 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after acquiring an additional 140,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Corning Price Performance

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.78.

Shares of GLW opened at $32.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.36. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $38.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.