Cormark Trims SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Target Price to C$12.50

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cormark from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SIL. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$10.50 to C$11.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$13.25 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

SIL stock opened at C$8.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.52. SilverCrest Metals has a twelve month low of C$2.85 and a twelve month high of C$8.70. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -83.53.

In other SilverCrest Metals news, Senior Officer Stephany Fier sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.25, for a total transaction of C$206,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 470,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,879,480. In related news, Senior Officer Stephany Fier sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.25, for a total transaction of C$206,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 470,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,879,480. Also, Senior Officer Anne Yong sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.25, for a total transaction of C$412,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 170,596 shares in the company, valued at C$1,407,775.25.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

