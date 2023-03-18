CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.28. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $3.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,247,817 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 21,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

