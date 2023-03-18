Corby Spirit and Wine (TSE:CSW.A) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.76

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.76 and traded as low as C$15.06. Corby Spirit and Wine shares last traded at C$15.15, with a volume of 13,373 shares.

Corby Spirit and Wine Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$364.05 million, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$15.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.74.

Corby Spirit and Wine Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Corby Spirit and Wine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

About Corby Spirit and Wine

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes spirits and imported wines. Its portfolio of brands include J.P. Wiser's Canadian whiskies, Lamb's rum, Polar Ice vodka, Ungava Spirits, Foreign Affair, and McGuinness liqueurs; and international brands comprise ABSOLUT vodka, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet and Ballantine's Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Beefeater gin, Malibu rum, Kahlúa liqueur, and Mumm Champagne, as well as Jacob's Creek, Stoneleigh, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, and Wyndham Estate wines.

