Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CPRT has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $69.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,868,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,040. The stock has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 1.21. Copart has a 1 year low of $51.10 and a 1 year high of $71.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Copart will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copart

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Copart by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 452,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,557,000 after acquiring an additional 278,239 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 175,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,711,000 after acquiring an additional 86,519 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 18,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.