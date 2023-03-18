Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on STZ. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $281.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen downgraded Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen downgraded Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.76.

NYSE:STZ traded down $4.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $210.90. 2,607,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,380. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 602.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,028 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $373,796,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,928,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,846 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,799,000 after purchasing an additional 908,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

