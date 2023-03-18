Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management lowered its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Constellation Brands accounts for approximately 1.5% of Grassi Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $10,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $288.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.76.

STZ stock opened at $210.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $223.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 602.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 914.31%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

