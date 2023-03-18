Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands comprises about 1.8% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 20,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,970.8% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $3,909,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ stock traded down $4.75 on Friday, hitting $210.90. 2,607,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 602.59, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.52 and its 200 day moving average is $233.63. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.12 and a 1-year high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 914.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STZ. OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Argus decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $281.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.76.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.