ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens reduced their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNOB traded down $1.26 on Thursday, hitting $18.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $720.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.30. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $33.65.

Insider Activity

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $81.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.19 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $984,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 319,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,673,235.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen T. Boswell bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $209,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,059.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $984,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 319,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,673,235.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConnectOne Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNOB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

Further Reading

