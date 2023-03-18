Compound (COMP) Trading 22% Higher This Week

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 18th. In the last week, Compound has traded up 22% against the dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $333.51 million and approximately $33.74 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can now be bought for $45.89 or 0.00167769 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00078210 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00043417 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00048435 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000237 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003694 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000683 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

Compound Token Trading

