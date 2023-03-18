Community Trust & Investment Co. Sells 8,329 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lessened its position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 804,608 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 8,329 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. owned 0.20% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $12,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,953 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.36.

In related news, insider Lisa Stirling sold 5,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $90,506.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

LEVI stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.77. 2,216,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161,807. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $13.57 and a 12-month high of $21.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.40.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 33.62% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

