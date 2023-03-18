Community Trust & Investment Co. Sells 736 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Community Trust & Investment Co. cut its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin makes up approximately 1.6% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $17,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at $80,761,791.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $2,041,147.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,915.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH traded down $9.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $304.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,809,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,954. The company has a 50-day moving average of $334.90 and a 200-day moving average of $299.51. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $364.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.51.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $307.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $363.25.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Further Reading

