Community Trust & Investment Co. Sells 213 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Community Trust & Investment Co. trimmed its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,224,000. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,257,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in PayPal by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 62,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 14,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $717,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on PayPal to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.99. The stock had a trading volume of 27,210,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,550,139. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $122.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

