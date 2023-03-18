Community Trust & Investment Co. Sells 1,660 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Community Trust & Investment Co. cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,162 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,694,000. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 2,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on LOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.81.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $197.36. 7,271,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,178,252. The stock has a market cap of $122.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $238.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.03.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

