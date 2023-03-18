Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTBI traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.35. The company had a trading volume of 162,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.14. Community Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $37.61 and a fifty-two week high of $48.05.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.55 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 32.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, Director Franky Minnifield acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,822. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have acquired 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $124,845 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 42,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 41,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 9.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 156.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 3.0% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

