Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.87. The stock had a trading volume of 588,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,279. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.27. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $14.04 and a 12-month high of $30.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $813.25 million, a P/E ratio of -32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Activity at Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 44.87%. The business had revenue of $129.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.07 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 21,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $586,279.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $26,093.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,164,816.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 21,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $586,279.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,991,067 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.