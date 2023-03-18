Collective Family Office LLC Takes $399,000 Position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Collective Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,069,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,405 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,040,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029,754 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 911,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,539,000 after purchasing an additional 32,696 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 317,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 233.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 264,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,642,000 after purchasing an additional 184,999 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.80. The company had a trading volume of 113,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,039. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.82 and its 200-day moving average is $37.78. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.74 and a fifty-two week high of $45.09.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Profile

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

