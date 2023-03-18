Collective Family Office LLC Sells 67,201 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Collective Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 87.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,201 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFIV. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 4,391,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,215 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,886,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,165,000 after purchasing an additional 743,728 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,743,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,434,000 after purchasing an additional 483,580 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,127,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,713,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIV traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.43. The company had a trading volume of 930,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,737. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.52 and a 52-week high of $34.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

