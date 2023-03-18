Collective Family Office LLC Has $707,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Collective Family Office LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $38.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,361,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,814,364. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.02 and its 200-day moving average is $39.42. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.92. The company has a market capitalization of $67.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

