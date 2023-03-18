Collective Family Office LLC Has $1.71 Million Stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Collective Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,536 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Avantis Real Estate ETF worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,011,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,464,000 after purchasing an additional 41,955 shares during the last quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,452,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 70,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 9,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 46,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis Real Estate ETF alerts:

Avantis Real Estate ETF Price Performance

AVRE stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.29. The stock had a trading volume of 23,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,087. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.02 million, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.98. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.47 and a fifty-two week high of $54.30.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Profile

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.