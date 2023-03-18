Collective Family Office LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Collective Family Office LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. American National Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $366.09. 513,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,601. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.61 and a one year high of $429.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.