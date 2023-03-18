Collective Family Office LLC Cuts Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Collective Family Office LLC reduced its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,500 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 15,320 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 11,092.9% during the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484,459 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $540,361,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337,183 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of HP by 1.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,165,046 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $352,993,000 after acquiring an additional 139,712 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 13.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,264,928 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $205,962,000 after acquiring an additional 990,157 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 5.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,266,057 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $156,150,000 after acquiring an additional 340,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 41.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,865,955 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $121,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,079 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.04. 23,967,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,427,122. HP Inc. has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.98.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. HP’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPQ. Barclays cut their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cfra set a $31.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

In related news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $549,023.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,238.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $199,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,316 shares in the company, valued at $737,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $549,023.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,238.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,460 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

