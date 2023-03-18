Collective Family Office LLC Buys 250 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Rye Brook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 317,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $390,000. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,528,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGK stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,816,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,917,637. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.96. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $44.99 and a one year high of $64.06.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

