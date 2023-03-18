Collective Family Office LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 85,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,000. Collective Family Office LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Global REIT ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 279.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at $82,000.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Price Performance

REET stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.19. The stock had a trading volume of 783,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,237. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.10. iShares Global REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $30.02.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.