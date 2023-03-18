Collective Family Office LLC Acquires 44 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $337,686,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,108,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,529,801,000 after purchasing an additional 240,210 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,198,000 after purchasing an additional 234,811 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,797,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,376,906,000 after purchasing an additional 208,053 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DE. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.81.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of DE stock traded down $5.61 on Friday, hitting $385.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,124,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,939. The business has a 50 day moving average of $417.58 and a 200 day moving average of $402.89. The stock has a market cap of $114.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

