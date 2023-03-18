Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Takes $4.10 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 62,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,100,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,250,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254,049 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,176,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,999,000 after purchasing an additional 973,833 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,271,000 after purchasing an additional 25,032 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,485,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,943,000 after purchasing an additional 67,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,433,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,763,000 after purchasing an additional 30,651 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $64.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.25. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $78.07.

