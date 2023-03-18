Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Takes $2.02 Million Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $42,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth $34,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.18.

Insider Activity

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,912,676.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $151,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,269.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $232.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.52.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.43%.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Featured Stories

