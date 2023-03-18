Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Makes New $2.91 Million Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in Caterpillar by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 8,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 21,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

Shares of CAT opened at $215.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $2,008,320.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,127.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $2,008,320.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,127.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

