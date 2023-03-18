Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Invests $2.80 Million in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.33. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $83.87.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
