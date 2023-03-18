Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 38,125 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,125 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,371,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,893,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,669,390. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The company has a market cap of $112.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.85, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.12.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 375.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.