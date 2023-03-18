Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,574 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 27.6% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 163.6% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 42.9% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.13.

Netflix stock opened at $303.50 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $396.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $334.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.19. The company has a market cap of $135.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

