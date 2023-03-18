Coin98 (C98) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $22.87 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $50.84 million and approximately $22.87 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000856 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Coin98 has traded 26% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $340.31 or 0.01237235 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00010327 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $427.35 or 0.01553675 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00022604 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

