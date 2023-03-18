Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,979.71

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,979.71 ($24.13) and traded as high as GBX 2,146 ($26.15). Coca-Cola HBC shares last traded at GBX 2,132 ($25.98), with a volume of 801,331 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on CCH shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,700 ($32.91) to GBX 2,500 ($30.47) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($26.81) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,208.33 ($26.91).

The company has a market cap of £7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 2,161.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,027.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,980.77.

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 214 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,944 ($23.69) per share, for a total transaction of £4,160.16 ($5,070.27). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 626 shares of company stock worth $1,277,096 and sold 38,200 shares worth $81,386,303. Company insiders own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

