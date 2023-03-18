CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.51.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial Trading Down 3.6 %

CNHI opened at $13.73 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.80.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.3861 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31. CNH Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNHI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 156.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 98,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,073,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,593 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $7,668,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 703,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,478,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,969,000 after purchasing an additional 577,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.