CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) SVP Brian F. Rich Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $246,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,673,734.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE CMS traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.34. 3,536,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,901,816. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $52.41 and a 12 month high of $73.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.42%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMS. Bank of America raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 15.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $3,914,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,724,000 after buying an additional 56,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

