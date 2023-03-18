Civic (CVC) Trading 20.6% Higher This Week

Civic (CVC) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Civic token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000406 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Civic has a market cap of $111.17 million and approximately $12.04 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Civic has traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Civic

Civic’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com. The Reddit community for Civic is https://reddit.com/r/civicplatform. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user.

CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user).”

Buying and Selling Civic

