Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,838 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group comprises about 2.4% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $8,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,764,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,984,777,000 after buying an additional 498,557 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,431,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,629,737,000 after buying an additional 787,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,089,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $896,433,000 after buying an additional 1,246,261 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,191,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,304,000 after buying an additional 50,382 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

In other news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 81,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $3,603,104.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,237,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 5.3 %

NYSE CFG traded down $1.73 on Friday, reaching $30.86. The stock had a trading volume of 17,698,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,379,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.72 and a 12-month high of $50.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.24.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CFG. Barclays lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush cut Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

