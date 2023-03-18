Citigroup Lowers Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target to $130.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $135.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 237.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ:RARE traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.53. The company had a trading volume of 708,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,074. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.09. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $85.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by ($0.13). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 194.71% and a negative return on equity of 110.15%. The company had revenue of $103.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.79) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -7.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $27,732.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 3,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $175,615.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $27,732.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,940 shares of company stock valued at $310,388. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 151.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 650.0% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of genetic diseases. Its products include Crysvita, Mepsevii, Dojolvi, and Evkeeza. The company was founded by Emil D. Kakkis in April 2010, and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.