Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BMBL. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating on shares of Bumble in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bumble from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Bumble from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bumble from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.95.
Bumble Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of Bumble stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,033,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.67 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bumble has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $39.33.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NWI Management LP acquired a new stake in Bumble during the second quarter worth about $1,971,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Bumble during the third quarter worth about $372,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bumble by 32.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Bumble by 244.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 513,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,028,000 after buying an additional 364,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble during the second quarter worth about $19,221,000.
Bumble Company Profile
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.
