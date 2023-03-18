Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BMBL. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating on shares of Bumble in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bumble from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Bumble from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bumble from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.95.

Bumble Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Bumble stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,033,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.67 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bumble has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $39.33.

Insider Transactions at Bumble

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bumble

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 11,750,000 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NWI Management LP acquired a new stake in Bumble during the second quarter worth about $1,971,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Bumble during the third quarter worth about $372,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bumble by 32.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Bumble by 244.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 513,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,028,000 after buying an additional 364,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble during the second quarter worth about $19,221,000.

Bumble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

Further Reading

