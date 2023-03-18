Citigroup Cuts XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Price Target to $7.21

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $8.92 to $7.21 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut XPeng from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered XPeng from a buy rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Macquarie lowered XPeng from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. HSBC lowered XPeng from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered XPeng from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.82.
XPeng Trading Up 6.1 %
NYSE XPEV traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $8.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,083,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,709,934. XPeng has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $35.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.82.
Institutional Trading of XPeng
About XPeng
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on XPeng (XPEV)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.