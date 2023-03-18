Citigroup Cuts XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Price Target to $7.21

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $8.92 to $7.21 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut XPeng from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered XPeng from a buy rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Macquarie lowered XPeng from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. HSBC lowered XPeng from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered XPeng from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.82.

NYSE XPEV traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $8.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,083,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,709,934. XPeng has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $35.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.82.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in XPeng during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in XPeng by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in XPeng during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in XPeng by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. 24.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

