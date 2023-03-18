Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Given Buy Rating at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Tigress Financial currently has a $73.00 price objective on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.38.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

CSCO traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.19. 47,642,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,465,760. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $56.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at $39,213,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,509,000 after buying an additional 59,466,550 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,028,781,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,347 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,529,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,757,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,110,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

